Dua Lipa: Online trolling messed with my confidence

Dua Lipa has said online trolling left her with anxiety and damaged her confidence.

The New Rules singer, 25, said she previously used social media to connect with fans she met after her shows but the online abuse she received as her star began to rise meant she had to hand over her account to her management.

She told British Vogue: “I would get anxiety. And I was like, ‘This shouldn’t be the way that I’m experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime experience.’

Kicking off 2021 like the true chameleon that I am! Thank you @Edward_Enninful I will never forget all the love & support you have given me throughout my career and for giving me my 2nd @BritishVogue cover!! 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/UxlLivUXEm — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 4, 2021

“It was messing with my confidence. I’d be super-nervous, wondering what everyone’s gonna say.”

However, the musician said she is still happy to share some insights into her personal life with her fans, posting photos on Instagram of herself with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

She said: “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK, that’s fun.

“But at the same time, we’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see.

“It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there.

“I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.

“My home life is really normal. The people I surround myself with have known me for the longest time.

“My job doesn’t define my circle, and that makes a world of difference.”