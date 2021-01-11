Edith Bowman to host Burns Big Night In from Bard’s cottage

DJ and presenter Edith Bowman is to host a digital celebration of Robert Burns from the Ayrshire cottage where he was born later this month.

The first Burns Big Night In will be held online on Saturday January 23 at 7pm encouraging people across Scotland and the world to enjoy music, song, poetry and whisky as part of the annual occasion.

Funds raised by the event will help ensure the National Trust for Scotland properties, including Burns Cottage in Alloway, are safeguarded for future generations.

Bowman said: “Burns Night has always been a significant date for me but even more so when living south of the border.

“Hearing a verse from Tam O’Shanter or a Toast to the Lassies makes me feel warm and nostalgic and proud to be Scottish.

“I jumped at the chance to host the National Trust for Scotland’s Burns Big Night In.

“The charity does such important work caring for Burns Cottage and many artefacts from his life and that’s why I’d urge everyone to buy a ticket for this fabulous virtual event.

“Not only will they be entertained by some of Scotland’s finest talent, but they’ll also have the opportunity to protect Burns’ legacy for generations to come.”

Burns Big Night In 🎶🎻🥃 📅 Join us on Sat 23 Jan as we take a cup of kindness for a celebration of Burns and a showcase of Scottish talent! 😍🎤 #ForTheLoveOfScotland Find out more 👇https://t.co/HJTz0fumQp pic.twitter.com/6K5ahRIIq7 — National Trust for Scotland (@N_T_S) January 4, 2021

Burns was born in the thatched cottage on January 25, 1759.

Among highlights announced for the celebration of the Bard so far are poets Iona Lee and Len Pennie, musicians Talisk, a cocktail masterclass from The Glenlivet, and comedian Janey Godley.

Tickets for one household cost £18.

Chris Waddell, learning manager at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, is also looking forward to being part of the event.

Burns Cottage in Alloway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “Robert Burns is loved across the world and, normally, thousands of people flock to his birthplace in Alloway to visit.

“This year we’ve only been able to welcome a few visitors, and that’s why the Burns Big Night In is so important.

“It allows us to share his work with as wide an audience as possible.

“Burns was so far ahead of his time and he inspired generations of writers and creators across the world.

“People loved and continue to love him because he was the original humanitarian and a man of the people.

“His work continues to touch us daily and thanks to work of the National Trust for Scotland we are able to keep his legacy alive, ensuring that future generations can continue to be energised by his work.”