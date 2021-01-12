Boy Meets World star Ethan Suplee unrecognisable after body transformation

Boy Meets World star Ethan Suplee is unrecognisable after a total body transformation.

The actor, 44, who recently starred in the Twin Peaks revival on Sky, said last year he set the goal of having “visible abs”.

He shared a shirtless photo on Instagram in which he is wearing short black shorts and a black baseball cap.

He wrote: “Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here’s where I got to.

“This year I would like visible obliques. It’s going to be a wonderfully tough year.

“I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight. @rpdrmike opened my eyes to “maintenance periods,” and it’s really been within these that my goals have been refined and pinpointed.

“When I got bogged down with going to fast or too slow, @jared_feather took over programming for me, and I cannot sing his praises enough, thank you Jared.”

Suplee, who hosts a podcast called American Glutton, and has also appeared in American History X, Remember the Titans, My Name Is Earl, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Without A Paddle, played Frankie in Boy Meets World from 1994 to 1998.

He frequently shares photos of his gym workouts and last year he shared a before and after photo of his transformation and wrote: “For the majority of my life, all decisions have been made to avoid being noticed by others.

“So, my Starbucks order is thoroughly and exhaustively vetted and silently rehearsed to a stutter-free and concise perfection, before I even walk into the building.

“In watching these people who are able to stand before the masses without a care in the world, I cannot relate to their inner workings whatsoever. No part of their day is spent figuring out how to not be looked at.

“Strange for someone who became an actor to believe he didn’t want to be on display.

“The truth is, I’m disguised by the work that I’ve done. The wonder and question in someone’s head about if I’m that-guy-from-that-thing, has always been a distraction, another shield that hides me from actually being seen.”

He also shared an old photo of himself in a white T-shirt and wrote: “A version of this white shirt was a magical shield that I wore to the beach or the pool for most of my life.

“It protected me from all those eyes catching a glimpse of my enormity. The fact that wet T-shirt contests were a thing when I was a kid never really crossed my mind, never disrupted that cognitive dissonance.

“I have retired that mindset, soon to retire the shirt as well.”