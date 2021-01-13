Gigi Hadid wishes ‘Zaddy’ Zayn Malik happy birthday

Gigi Hadid wished “Zaddy” Zayn Malik happy birthday with a cheeky post on Instagram.

Supermodel Hadid and former One Direction star Malik welcomed their first child together – a daughter – in September.

She celebrated Malik’s 28th birthday by thanking him for making her a mother to “the best girl ever”.

Alongside a picture of her with the pop star, Hadid, 25, wrote: “Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special.

“Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

On her Instagram Story, Hadid shared pictures from the birthday party, revealing she and Malik celebrated with retro arcade machines.

They also had small badges of Malik’s face for his “Z-Day”.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

Malik is about to release his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, this week

Los Angeles’s Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.