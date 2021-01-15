Olivia Rodrigo sets new streaming record as Drivers Licence tops singles chart

Olivia Rodrigo has topped the UK singles chart after her track Drivers Licence set a new record for the number of streams in a single day for a non-Christmas song.

The Official Charts Company said the US artist’s song was streamed 2.4 million times on Tuesday and 10.9 million times across the whole week.

Rodrigo, 17, beat the record previously set by Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, which was streamed 2.3 million times on a single day in 2017.

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

She also had the biggest opening week of overall chart sales for a number one debut single since Zayn Malik’s Pillowtalk in February 2016.

Rodrigo saw off competition from Little Mix’s Sweet Melody, which came in at number two, and Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow, which ranked third.

Whoopty by CJ was fourth while Justin Bieber’s Anyone came fifth.

In the albums chart Sir Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook came top.

Sir Barry Gibb (Steve Parsons/PA)

The collection of country interpretations of Bee Gees hits recorded more than twice the number of chart sales than its closest competition, while 83% of the album’s total was made up of physical copies.

Passenger’s Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted came second, while Taylor Swift’s Evermore dropped from first last week to third.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was fourth and Fine Line by Harry Styles was fifth.