Denise van Outen says she is ‘clumsy’ on the ice after fall in DOI rehearsals

Denise van Outen has said she is “clumsy” while skating after suffering a fall during Dancing On Ice rehearsals.

The actress and singer shared the message on Instagram alongside pictures of her being treated by medics.

Ahead of the launch of the new series on Sunday van Outen, 46, partially dislocated her shoulder during a fall.

She suffered the injury on Thursday, according to The Sun on Sunday.

It is understood she will still appear in the first episode of the series on Sunday with her skating partner Matt Evers.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for all your lovely messages this morning. Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!”

She also thanked the “glorious” NHS for “looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment”.

“Also thank you to Matt Evers for being a true friend and taking care of me and making me laugh when I feel like crying,” van Outen added.

(Matt Frost/ITV)

She previously discussed her injury with The Sun on Sunday, saying she has “taken a few tumbles since we started training but with this one I knew immediately it wasn’t good”.

“Straightaway I knew I’d done something. I just thought, ‘Please don’t let it be a break’,” she added.

“The on-site medics and physio checked me over immediately and my shoulder was quickly iced.”

Sunday’s launch episode is scheduled to feature a performance by van Outen alongside five of the other 12 contestants.

Actors Jason Donovan and Joe-Warren Plant, comedian Rufus Hound, media personality Rebekah Vardy and rapper Lady Leshurr are set to perform.

According to bookmaker Ladbrokes actress Faye Brookes, who is scheduled to perform next week, is the favourite to win the competition.

Dancing On Ice airs at 6pm on Sunday on ITV.