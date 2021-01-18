Hamish Gaman says he will still have ‘dream’ wedding after Covid disruption

Dancing On Ice professional skater Hamish Gaman has said he will still have his “dream winter wedding” after previously having his marriage plans disrupted by coronavirus.

He told Hello! magazine he is now planning to marry his fiance Amelia Humfress in December.

The couple were forced to cancel their wedding last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Hamish Gaman (Ian West/PA)

“We’ll still have our dream winter wedding,” Gaman told the magazine.

“When it happens, it will be even more special and extra magical because we’ll be celebrating with all the family and friends we haven’t been able to see for so long.”

Humfress added: “We’re both very excited and looking forward to it.

“Although it was disappointing that we had to postpone our wedding, I’ve been looking at pictures of bridal gowns to cheer myself up.

“I already know the style of dress I want to wear, but won’t order it yet in case we have to change our plans again.”

Gaman added that Coronation Street star Faye Brookes, with whom he is paired in this year’s series of Dancing On Ice, is “wonderful” and they are “having so much fun together”.

Hamish Gaman and Amelia Humfress (Hello!/PA)

“She was a bit like Bambi when we started out, with no skating experience whatsoever, but the best thing about Faye is that she’s full of beans and no matter what happens, she’s always smiling,” he said.

“When she falls over, she bounces up, brushes herself down and starts again.

“One of her falls was spectacular, like a Laurel and Hardy sketch, but Faye rolled with the punches and burst out laughing. That’s a typical day for us.”

