Love Island’s Amber Gill defends Yewande Biala after bullying claims

Love Island stars Amber Gill and Amy Hart have come to the defence of Yewande Biala after Lucie Donlan accused her of bullying.

The women all appeared in the 2019 series of the ITV2 dating show, when Donlan proved to be a controversial figure after she pursued boxer Tommy Fury while he was coupled up with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Biala responded after screenshots of old Instagram comments, apparently from Donlan, surfaced on social media and on Reddit, in which she reportedly said of Biala: “She’s always bullied me.”

Biala responded to the bullying claims, writing on Twitter: “You refused to call me by my name because it was too ‘hard to pronounce’ now you wanna say I bullied you!! Bullied.”

Gill, who won the show with Greg O’Shea, backed Biala’s claims, writing: “Na when she said can I call you ‘Y’ I said lol no you can’t can I just call you ‘her’ you were peaceful in that exchange It was me with the vim.”

She added: “Call me problematic But if I see something false or that I don’t like I’m speaking regardless and if it’s about my friend I’m yelling idc (I don’t care).”

Hart, who quit the show after splitting with Curtis Pritchard, retweeted Biala’s message and added: “My final thought of the evening, this beautiful, respectful QUEEN has sat on this for almost two years.

“We haven’t spoken about it publicly because it was Yewande’s story to tell.

“I remember dates, times, locations of every conversation in that villa. There’s so much you don’t see x”

A representative for Donlan has been contacted for comment.