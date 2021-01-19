Katie Price: I’m trying for another baby

Katie Price says she wants another baby and her boyfriend has “changed me”.

The former glamour model, 42, has five children and is in a relationship with Carl Woods.

She told Steph’s Packed Lunch: “Carl’s been with me now a year, and he’s changed me as a person, my whole life has changed.”

Price was in the Priory last year, “for lots of reasons, media stuff, past stuff”, and said “it was the best thing that I ever did”.

“I’ve come out like a brand new person,” she said.

She added of her plans for this year: “Obviously I’m trying for a baby.”

And she told the Channel 4 show: “Carl and I got to know each other very, very quick, because at the beginning of our relationship was when I broke my feet and he had to carry me everywhere, and there were a few accidents on the way to the toilet…

“And we will get married this year… It is the real deal because it’s forever.”

She also spoke about son Harvey, who suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

“Harvey will never go into full-time care, going into care is completely different to going into a residential college,” Price said.

“He’s on medication for his behaviour, medication to keep him alive and obviously he’s registered blind.

“But I love him so much, and what people have to remember is that he doesn’t know any different.

“The main thing for me is his weight, he’s 29 stone, he was in intensive care last year, and at one point I thought I was going to lose him, because of his weight and heart.

“Not everything is doom and gloom, he’s fantastic, brilliant banter, personality…”

She has filmed a BBC documentary about life with Harvey.

“I do say this in the programme – sometimes I wish he would go before me, because he wouldn’t be able to cope if I wasn’t there.

“I know that’s harsh to say, but I know a lot of people in my situation would feel the same way,” Price said.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.