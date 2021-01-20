Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek Draper’s Covid recovery

Kate Garraway has said her husband’s “journey” is “far from over” as he recovers from coronavirus.

Derek Draper, 53, remains in hospital after being admitted in March last year.

TV presenter Garraway is to release a book about the “raw and emotional story” of Draper’s “long fight” against Covid-19 titled The Power Of Hope.

In a post on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: “The pandemic is far from over and so is Derek’s journey but I have decided to share our story and what’s helping to keep me going, as we all try to work out what our new futures will look like.

“I am really hoping that it will help you with all that you are going through.”

Garraway added she has not been using social media as she has “been taking time to gather myself and focus like everyone else on getting through this latest lockdown”.

Publishers said Garraway will “share the raw and emotional story” of Draper’s “long fight against Covid-19 and the devastating impact it continues to have on him and on their family”.

(Ian West/PA)

She will also “write about how she is coping with the uncertainty of their future, how she has found strength in community and how she strives to hold on to hope, even at the darkest of times”.

Editorial director Michelle Signore said she has been “inspired” by Garraway’s “strength and how sympathetic she is to the plights of everyone whose life is affected by the virus”.

“While having so much to contend with herself, she remains, always, so generous in spirit,” she said.

“I am honoured to be publishing her book which, as well as telling her deeply personal story, will reach out and offer comfort and hope to anyone who is having to deal with issues such as loss, isolation, grief and separation at this most challenging of times.”

– The Power Of Hope will be published in hardback in April.