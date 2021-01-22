Felicity Kendal joins cast of musical Anything Goes

Felicity Kendal has joined the cast of musical Anything Goes.

The production is scheduled to be staged at the Barbican Theatre in central London from June 5.

The Good Life actress, 74, joins West End star Gary Wilmot in the show, alongside Robert Lindsay and Megan Mullally.

Gary Wilmot (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kendal said: “It’s wonderful to be joining this classic joyous show after the past terrible year of loss and lockdown.

“We need to connect together again in our theatres and there is nothing quite like the thrill of a live audience experiencing a great show.

“I am sure that this is a perfect moment for this glorious, funny and uplifting musical and cannot wait to get started.”

Wilmot said: “Anything Goes is such a joyous musical and I’m thrilled to be joining the incredible cast for this wonderful revival.

“I look forward to being back on stage in London for some real toe-tapping fun.”

Anything Goes tells the story of a transatlantic boat journey during which a man and woman fall in love.

London arts venues, including theatres, have been closed since the city was placed under tough coronavirus restrictions last year.

Anything Goes is scheduled to run for 11 weeks until August 22 at the Barbican Theatre before embarking on a UK tour.