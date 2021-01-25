Giovanna Fletcher reveals plans to revisit honeymoon destinations

Giovanna Fletcher has said she and husband Tom Fletcher are hoping to revisit both of their honeymoon destinations to mark 10 years of marriage next year.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner, who was named the first ever “queen of the castle” and her McFly singer husband are parents to sons Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max.

She told Hello! magazine: “We’d like to do a trip to Jade Mountain in St Lucia just for us and go to Disney World in Florida, which was our second honeymoon destination, with the whole family.

(Hello)

“Having young kids is relentless and intense so it’d be nice to have something that’s focused on us.”

Fletcher, 35, also spoke about how much her life has changed since she won the ITV reality show at the end of last year, saying: “It was such a freeing experience, not being as accessible as I usually am in normal life.

“I’ve realised not everything is on my shoulders; that if other people don’t care about certain things, then I shouldn’t either.

She said she is still in touch with her other castmates, adding: “We’re constantly on our WhatsApp group, sending each other videos and checking how everyone is.

Congratulations @MrsGiFletcher 🥳 Our first ever Queen of the Castle! 🏰👑 Thanks to everyone for watching and thanks to all the people who work so incredibly hard on the show, you really pulled it off this year! pic.twitter.com/a6iaIcz0nc — antanddec (@antanddec) December 4, 2020

“Shane [Richie] sent us all a copy of his album and Mo [Sir Mo Farah] is sending us videos of him training in Ethiopia. We can’t wait to get together again when we’re allowed to.”

Fletcher will celebrate her 36th birthday in lockdown on January 29, and said: “Tom will probably cook me pancakes for breakfast, there’ll be some home schooling and a nice walk, then I’ll get dressed up for a Zoom call with all my mates.”

(Hello)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.