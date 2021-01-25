Adil Ray joins stars urging ethnic minority communities to get Covid-19 jab

Adil Ray, Meera Syal, Romesh Ranganathan and Konnie Huq are among the celebrities urging people from ethnic minority communities to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Cricketer Moeen Ali, mayor of London Sadiq Khan, actor Sanjeev Bhaskar and politician Baroness Warsi also feature in the video.

The famous faces appeared in the clip which begins with the words: “If you could save someone’s life, would you?”

We all have to do something to help one another during these difficult times. Here's a message we have recorded for members of our Ethnic Minority communities. Please share and retweet. #covid19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/16YUvgxxse — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) January 25, 2021

Actor and television presenter Ray shared the video on Twitter.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Hello, a group of us have come together to encourage people from Ethnic Minority communities to take the vaccine. Please share, retweet and watch here.”

Speaking in the video, he added: “Looking after others and serving our community is what we do.

“It’s how we have been brought up. It’s why we have such immense pride when a family member becomes a doctor or a nurse.

“We have so much respect for them. They need our respect now more than ever. They need our help.”

Meera Syal (Ian West/PA)

The latest Government figures show more than 6.3 million people across the UK have received their first dose of the vaccine – with a record-breaking 491,970 being injected in a single day over the weekend.

In addition to comedians Ranganathan and Syal and writer Huq, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Sean Fletcher, actor Asim Chaudhry and former EastEnders star Nina Wadia also feature in the video.

In a rebuke to a conspiracy theory about the vaccine, Ranganathan said: “There’s no chip or tracker in the vaccine to keep watching where you go.

“Your mobile phone actually does a much better job of that.”

Romesh Ranganathan (Ian West/PA)

Chaudhry added: “The vaccine does not change or damage our DNA. Not taking the vaccine can damage us more.”

Wadia said: “Not only will you be saving your life, but you will be saving other lives too and there can be no better gift than that.”