Sir Elton John pens essay for new book The Queer Bible

Sir Elton John is among a group of contributors to an essay collection titled The Queer Bible.

The musician has written about the late US drag performer Divine for the book.

Sir Elton features alongside television presenter Graham Norton, Queer Eye star Tan France and model Munroe Bergdorf in the collection of essays, which will be published in the summer.

Publisher HarperCollins said in a statement the book is “the definitive intersectional queer essay collection”.

Model and writer Jack Guinness, editor of The Queer Bible, said: “Exploring The Queer Bible is going to be such a moving and inspiring experience for our readers.

“It connects LGBTQ+ people with their proud history, with the legends who went before us, making our lives possible.

“For our allies, the book welcomes you into the queer experience. We celebrate difference and uniqueness while reinforcing our shared history.

“So many rich, varied, diverse lives entwine to create our community, our history, and our shared narrative.”

Also featured in The Queer Bible are writer Paris Lees, UK Black Pride co-founder Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, who is known as Lady Phyll, drag queen Courtney Act and skier Gus Kenworthy.

David Furnish, who is married to Sir Elton, has also contributed an essay.

Guinness added: “The Queer Bible writers give so much of themselves – you feel so connected to their stories.

“It’s a book that fosters empathy, connectedness and reinforces our mutual humanity.

“It’s a rare treat to read an essay collection that is so wise and accessible and will also make you cry hysterically and laugh until a little bit of wee comes out!”

The Queer Bible will be published on June 10.