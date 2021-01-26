James Argent talks weight on Loose Women

Reality TV star James Argent has said doctors have warned him that his current weight of 26 stone is “danger territory”.

Argent, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, spoke of his decision to have weight loss surgery which would help him in the long term.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, he said of his weight gain: “I think, first things first, I am one year and one month clean and sober.

“So I always knew that 2020, for me, my main objective and my main goal was to reach that huge milestone, and that’s been amazing for me and I’m proud to say that.”

The 33-year-old said that before lockdown he had been boxing and swimming regularly, and had been kept busy touring with his band.

But he added: “Since I was a teenager I’ve always struggled with my weight, I’ve always gone up and down.

“It’s not something that’s just a recent thing, it’s not like I’ve just suddenly put on lots of weight and now I drastically want to do something about it and get weight loss surgery.

“Obviously, due to what’s happened, everything has been cancelled or postponed, so I’ve kind of woke up every day really struggling with structure and routine, really struggling with a purpose.

“I’ve found myself bored, lonely, isolated, and I think that’s why I’ve turned to food, I’ve turned to food for comfort, I’ve turned to food from boredom, I suppose being lonely.”

Argent, who appeared on Towie from 2010 to 2018, has previously battled drug addiction and has admitted nearly overdosing on cocaine twice.

He also spoke about how his doctors advised him he needs to do something, adding: “My doctor said the weight I am right now, 26 stone, that is danger territory.

“People even say to me, with my weight as it is at the moment, if I catch Covid, I could be one of the people that could be in serious trouble.”

Speaking about how none of his clothes fit him, he said: “I am literally rotating three different jumpers and tracksuit bottoms because that is all that fits me at the moment.”

He said having weight loss surgery will “potentially really help me in terms of portion control” but he had not taken the decision “lightly”.

He concluded: “I feel that once I have my weight sorted then the sky is the limit for me. Once I tackle this then I have got a real positive future ahead of me.”