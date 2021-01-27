Sir David Attenborough, Sir Tony Robinson and other celebs who’ve had Covid jab

Millions of people in the UK have been given a coronavirus jab as part of the vaccine rollout.

Celebrities from the worlds of music, film and TV have been sharing their experiences of receiving the vaccine in a bid to encourage others.

Here are some of the first to receive their vaccinations.

– Sir David Attenborough



(John Stillwell/PA)

The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, received the Covid-19 jab earlier this month.

Speaking in September, Sir David said the pandemic “has caused, and will continue to cause, immense suffering”.

– Sir Tony Robinson

My first jab- at Lords Cricket Ground. Everyone there was positive, efficient and supportive.A moment I’ll never forget. Thank you NHS. I hope you all get yours really soon. pic.twitter.com/SsQXoSRaNF — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) January 22, 2021

Blackadder star and TV historian Sir Tony, 74, was given his first dose of the jab at Lord’s Cricket Ground last week.

He tweeted to say it was a moment he will “never forget”, adding: “I hope you all get yours really soon.”

– Nick Hewer

So I had a shot in the arm (Oxford AZ style) on Friday at the Lords Cricket Ground. Amazing efficiency. I was in and out in about 7 minutes (honestly). No waiting. So impressed with the NGS and the Belgravia Surgery. Thanks a million. Now for the 12 week wait for 2nd jab. — Nick Hewer (@Nick_Hewer) January 24, 2021

Apprentice and Countdown star Hewer, 76, praised the “amazing efficiency” of the vaccination centre where he received his jab.

He added on Twitter: “I was in and out in about 7 minutes (honestly).”

– Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon receives the vaccine (PR handout/PA)

The journalist and television presenter, 76, urged people to ignore the “nonsense” and “fake news” around the vaccine after receiving her jab.

Addressing those who have reservations about getting the vaccine, she told the PA news agency: “If they are based on a lot of the fake news that is around I would say talk to someone that you trust and get the truth and not the fantasy – not the fake news.”

– Sir Ian McKellen

(Jeff Moore/PA)

The veteran actor, 81, was vaccinated at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London, saying after that he felt “euphoric”.

The Lord Of The Rings star said all elderly people should ensure they get the jab, adding it was “painless”.

– Prue Leith

The Great British Bake Off judge, 80, shared an image of herself wearing a mask while a medic administered the vaccine.

“Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab??” she tweeted.

– Michael Eavis

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.Michael said: Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style' pic.twitter.com/ixIUozRHsP — NHS South West (@NHSSW) December 31, 2020

The Glastonbury festival founder, 85, got his vaccination at a GP-led community vaccination site in Shepton Mallet on New Year’s Eve.

The festival has been called off for a second year running because of the pandemic.

– Lionel Blair

The dancer and presenter, 92, received the first of his two injections at an NHS vaccine centre in the grounds of the horse racing course at Epsom, Surrey.

He said it meant a “great deal” to have been given the jab and dubbed those who turn it down “crazy”.

“I couldn’t believe it when they called me and said, ‘It’s next week and then the next one is in January’, and here I am,” he said.

“I’m just… thinking, thank God I live here.”

– Michael Whitehall

Here was I worrying about a little prick, no, not @jackwhitehall, which was brilliantly organised by @GSTTnhs. Thank you to all the kind and wonderful NHS staff who administered my COVID-19 vaccine last night. See you for little prick No 2 in January. #nhs #GSTTnhs pic.twitter.com/QlCPJ5W3vp — Michael Whitehall (@fatherwhitehall) December 14, 2020

The 80-year-old father and sometime co-star of comedian Jack Whitehall also shared a snap on Twitter of himself in hospital getting the first part of the vaccine.

He wrote: “Here was I worrying about a little prick, no, not @jackwhitehall, which was brilliantly organised by @GSTTnhs.

“Thank you to all the kind and wonderful NHS staff who administered my COVID-19 vaccine last night.”

– Marty Wilde

(East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust/PA)

The 81-year-old rock and roll star, famed for a string of hits in the 50s and 60s, was given the jab at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

He said getting vaccinated was “common sense”, adding: “The whole thing is just the right thing to do. You need an injection.”

London-born Wilde, whose real name is Reginald Smith, was also treated at Lister Hospital during the first national lockdown after collapsing at his Hertfordshire home. He was treated for an irregular heartbeat.