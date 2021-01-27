Romeo and Juliet first-look image revealed

Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley get up close as Romeo and Juliet in a new feature film.

The Crown star, 30, and the Chernobyl actress, 31, star in the National Theatre production, which will air on Sky Arts.

Their characters Romeo and Juliet are pictured meeting by moonlight at Juliet’s balcony.

The first-look image was revealed as it was announced that Life star Adrian Lester, 52, plays the Prince.

Adrian Lester joins the Romeo & Juliet cast as the Prince. He plays the title role in Othello currently streaming worldwide on #NationalTheatreAtHome. Also joining the cast are Lloyd Hutchinson as Lord Capulet, Colin Tierney as Lord Montague and Ella Dacres as Peta. pic.twitter.com/32wErBGM3A — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 27, 2021

The 90-minute production was filmed over three weeks under Covid-19 safe guidelines in the National’s Lyttelton theatre.

O’Connor stars as the Prince of Wales in The Crown and also featured in The Durrells.

Buckley won acclaim for her role as Lyudmilla Ignatenko in Chernobyl.

Directed by Simon Godwin, Romeo and Juliet will air on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 9pm on Sky Arts.