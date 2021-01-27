Friends star Courteney Cox turns rapper for Idris Elba’s latest music video

Courteney Cox makes a surprise appearance in Idris Elba’s latest music video – but appears to have no idea who he is.

The Friends star, 56, wrote and recorded a tongue-in-cheek rap for the actor and musician’s latest song, a collaboration with Canadian rapper Connor Price.

Titled Courteney Cox, the track is Price’s homage to his favourite actress and childhood crush.

The collaboration came about after Elba, 48, became one of the first public figures to test positive for coronavirus in March 2020, when he posted a rap online and left the third verse open.

Price, 26, responded with a freestyle of his own and woke up to a private message from the Luther star, who then sent the track onto Cox, who recorded her own lyrics.

The music video sees the actress interrupt their phone call to question Price about his lyrics, which include the line: “Cougar flirting with me call her Courteney Cox.”

“You wrote a song called Courtney Cox,” she said.

“Is that really about me? So I am the cougar, the one who comes in and starts to flirt with you. Am I flirting with you?”

In the skit, Cox also appears unaware of who Elba is, asking: “I’m sorry, who are you?”

Courteney Cox and partner Johnny McDaid (ian West/PA)

She then delivers a rap featuring the lyrics: “Sorry Connor but the door is locked” before remarking that “rapping is not that hard”.

Elba quips that Price had been “buried” lyrically by Cox on his own song.

The track is being released by 7Wallace, the record label founded by Elba in 2015, and Price’s Toronto-based imprint, 4 Of Clubs.

Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were among the first famous faces to say they had caught Covid-19.

The actor has collaborated musically with artists including Skepta, Little Simz and Damon Albarn through 7Wallace.