The Wanted star Tom Parker gets Covid jab amid brain tumour treatment

The Wanted star Tom Parker has urged fans to “Get it done” after receiving his first coronavirus vaccination.

The 32-year-old is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour and is therefore likely to be in a priority group for the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Parker, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, shared a series of photos on his Instagram Stories showing him arriving at a vaccination centre wearing a face mask.

“Just get it done so we can all move on,” he wrote to his 210,000 followers.

Another image showed a certificate proving he had been given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

In October, the singer revealed he had been diagnosed with “inoperable” stage-four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the hope of prolonging his life.

But earlier this month he announced in an Instagram post that there has been a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and that he is “responding well to treatment”

Tom Parker of The Wanted on stage (Joe Giddens/PA)

The musician thanked the “wonderful” NHS for the care he has received.

He has been married to Kelsey Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, joining their one-year-old daughter, Aurelia Rose.

Actress Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair have all also received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Boy band The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.