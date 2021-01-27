Bridgerton creator discusses his plans for future series of the Netflix hit

The creator of Netflix hit Bridgerton said he “absolutely” wants to tell the stories of each of the eight books the series is based on.

The steamy period drama is based on books by American novelist Julia Quinn.

Chris Van Dusen said during a livestreamed BFI & Radio Times TV Festival event he would like to explore the love stories behind each of the Bridgerton siblings.

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

“We know there are eight Bridgerton siblings,” he said.

“They all have love stories, they all have amazing explorations of all those characters and I’d love to be able to do that on screen for each of them.”

Netflix recently announced that filming of the second series will begin in the UK in spring.

Phoebe Dynevor (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

During the BFI event, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, praised the way women are portrayed in the series.

She said all the female characters “were all going to have real agency no matter what their situation”.

“Daphne, she’s just a woman who wants to get married and have a family, and that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s not a feminist in her own right and those are the things she longs for”, Dynevor said.

“The way media treats women, for example, that’s a theme that’s really embedded in Bridgerton.

“I love the fact it is set in 1813 and obviously a lot has changed but we are still suffering from the patriarchy.”

Nicola Coughlan (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, said the series shows “sides of young women that we often don’t see on screen”.

The actress added that she spoke to Quinn while on set and was told by the writer: “These are love stories but one of the biggest love stories is Penelope and (her friend) Eloise (Bridgerton) because it carries through the whole series.”

Coughlan added: “That was such a lovely thing to hear.”