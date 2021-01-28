BBC unveils streetwear competition with Miguel

The BBC has announced a streetwear competition – featuring singer Miguel as a judge.

Programme-makers say they want to find “the UK’s next big global streetwear brand” in The Drop.

It will feature 10 “up-and-coming creatives who all believe they are sitting on the next streetwear brand that is ready to make the leap from the bedroom to the global market”.

The competitors will go head-to-head for the chance to have their first line stocked by a major UK retailer.

Grammy award-winning singer Miguel will be a judge and lead mentor for the BBC Three show, which will be filmed in Manchester.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “The Drop promises to be a fresh, new competitive format that delves into the business of streetwear and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the creatives come up with.”

The host and another mentor for the eight-part series are yet to be announced.