‘Here’s one we made earlier’ – Joss Stone shares baby news

Singer Joss Stone announced she has welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

The 33-year-old revealed the news on Facebook and told fans the baby’s name is Violet.

She said: “I have a very special little bun I’ve been making for about nine months. And it’s cooked! It’s ready.

“Here’s one we made earlier. She’s so sweet. This is Violet.

“She’s was breach so I had to have a C-section which was delightful.

“Cody has been amazing. They had to take her out the sunroof. It was quick. We didn’t know she was a girl until that moment.”

Brit Award-winner Stone added: “I wanted a girl.”

Stone, whose hits include You Had Me and Walk With Me, announced she was expecting her first child in October on her podcast A Cuppa Happy.