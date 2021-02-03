Towie star Mick Norcross died by hanging, inquest told

Former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Mick Norcross died by hanging, an inquest has heard.

The businessman, who rose to fame as the owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub in the ITV series, died at his home in the Essex village of Bulphan on January 21, aged 57.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

Coroner’s officer Sarah Lee said during the two-minute hearing: “Mr Norcross was found hanging in the basement of his home.

“Paramedics attended and sadly pronounced him dead.

“Police attended, all protocols were followed, and his death was confirmed as non-suspicious.”

Everyone at TOWIE is shocked and deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Mick’s death. He was hugely popular with cast, crew and the audience alike. Charming, generous and host to many of Essex’s most glamorous events, Mick will be missed by us all. Our thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/aM0vzNRAva — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) January 22, 2021 his family and loved ones at this difficult time. — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) January 22, 2021

She said a post-mortem examination, carried out at Basildon Hospital on January 26, gave his provisional medical cause of death as suspension by ligature.

Michelle Brown, assistant coroner for Essex, said: “We are still waiting for the toxicology and the post-mortem report.

“Also, I understand that mobile phone downloads and iPads are being looked into by the police.

“We also have a very detailed letter from a family member.”

She adjourned the hearing until July 22.

Mr Norcross first appeared on Towie in 2011 during the show’s second series – and his son Kirk, 32, was part of the original cast.

Gemma Collins, James Argent, Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone were among the current and former stars of the reality TV show who paid tribute to Mr Norcross on social media last month.

Mick Norcross’s son Kirk arrives for the 2013 National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Essex Police previously said in a statement that officers were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan, shortly before 3.15pm on January 21.

The force said a man inside the property was pronounced dead, and that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Norcross was introduced to Towie as the owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub, scene of many of the programme’s famous arguments between cast members.

He left the show in 2013, saying the venue’s prominent place in the show had damaged its brand.