Normal People and Delroy Lindo among surprise snubs at SAG Awards

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards delivered the usual mix of snubs and surprises, with major films and TV shows missing out.

The announcement came a day after the Golden Globes released its nominations, meaning a chance of redemption for the likes of I May Destroy You and Bridgerton.

Bridgerton was nominated at the SAG Awards (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Here are some of the snubs and surprises from the nominations.

Snubs:

– Mank

David Fincher’s black-and-white ode to a bygone age of Hollywood is widely tipped as an Oscars best picture front-runner, but it was locked out of the SAG equivalent in Thursday’s nominations.

– Amanda Seyfried

Mank star Seyfried also missed out in the supporting actress category. Her portrayal of Marion Davies picked up a Golden Globe nomination but was not enough to earn her similar honours at the SAG Awards.

– Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo was snubbed at the SAG Awards despite receiving widespread critical acclaim for his role in Da 5 Bloods (Ian West/PA)

When Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods arrived on Netflix in June last year, praise flowed for Lindo’s portrayal of a Vietnam War veteran haunted by his past. Despite the acclaim, Lindo has now been snubbed at both the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

– Normal People

Fans may have expected some recognition for the BBC’s highly acclaimed drama, but stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were snubbed in highly competitive categories.

Surprises:

– Bridgerton

The biggest original series in Netflix history was shut out of the Golden Globes but scored two nominations from the actors guild. It is up for ensemble in a drama series, while Rege-Jean Page is nominated for lead actor.

– Minari

Perhaps it should not be a surprise that one of the year’s most acclaimed films is up for three awards, but Minari only picked up one Golden Globe nomination. SAG voters were much friendlier to the movie and it picked up nods for leading actor for Steven Yeun, supporting actress for Yuh-Jung Youn and ensemble cast.

– Hillbilly Elegy

The film was panned by critics upon release and was ignored in the ensemble category by SAG voters. But Amy Adams and Glenn Close were recognised for their individual performances.