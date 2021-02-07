Great British Menu announces new addition to judging panel

TV chef and cookbook author Rachel Khoo has joined the Great British Menu judging panel.
The Croydon-born 40-year-old will make her debut this spring alongside returning judges Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton, plus a different guest each week.
Khoo, best known for her BBC series Little Paris Kitchen, is expected to bring her training as a pastry chef in the French capital to the role.
Her appointment comes as former judge Andi Oliver reprises her role of presenter for a second series.
Khoo said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of judge at the Great British Menu! We have some extraordinary chefs in the UK and the programme does a great job of showcasing that homegrown talent.
“I’m so proud to be part of the series and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store.”
Series 16 of Great British Menu will mark the 30th anniversary of Sir Timothy Berners-Lee inventing the World Wide Web, and of Helen Sharman becoming the first British astronaut to go into space.
The contestants will therefore be celebrating British innovation throughout the challenges.
– Great British Menu returns to BBC Two for its 16th series in March.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe