Shakin’ Stevens hails ‘first step to hope’ after coronavirus jab

Shakin’ Stevens has spoken of his relief after getting the coronavirus vaccine – despite having a fear of needles.

The Welsh rock ‘n’ roll star, 72, said staff at Adams Park Stadium in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had been “absolutely brilliant” and that he had felt “totally relaxed” upon arrival.

Stevens – known to fans as “Shaky” – and his partner and manager Sue both received their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday morning.

Shakin’ Stevens has the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at Adams Park Stadium in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire (HEC Ltd 2021/PA)

Asked how he felt following the jab, he told the PA news agency: “Relieved. It is the first step to hope and it had to be done to help get life back to normal.

“They were brilliant, absolutely brilliant. I was nervous before I got there but I was very impressed.

“There were a lot of people getting vaccinated but it was all very organised and all working together – nice people who made us all feel very relaxed.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all. They were great. They couldn’t do more. I was very impressed and they put me at ease, there is no doubt about that.

“I was nervous before I got there but as soon as you walk in, as soon as the nurses, everybody, it was fantastic.”

Shakin’ Stevens (Andy Butterton/PA)

Stevens, who released a string of hits in the 1980s including This Ole House, Oh Julie and Merry Christmas Everyone, said conspiracy theories about the vaccine were “concerning and upsetting” because they could put people’s lives at risk.

He added: “If you are concerned about having the vaccine then ask the people who can answer your concerns and questions – your GP for instance, who has your medical records. They will certainly help. Go to the right people if you need to understand more.”

Stevens also heralded the vaccine rollout as a first step towards the live music industry restarting.

He said: “We have had tours cancelled. It’s a terrible thing and we all wanted it to go away quicker.

“So fingers crossed. You just have got to cope with the situation. Keep your distance, wear your masks.”

Famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86, have also received their first jabs.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, is among those to have confirmed they have received a second injection.