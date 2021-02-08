Foo Fighters on course for fifth UK number one album

Foo Fighters are on course to land their fifth number one album in the UK with Medicine At Midnight.

The US rock band’s new album is currently outselling the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

They have previously topped UK rankings with One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007), Wasting Light (2011) and Concrete & Gold (2017).

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl (Yui Mok/PA)

Foo Fighters, who are fronted by Dave Grohl, currently lead Fleet Foxes’ Shore, which sits in second place in the provisional chart.

In third is the London experimental rock group Black Country, New Road with their debut album For The First Time.

Not Your Muse by soul singer Celeste, which was last week’s number one, has dropped to fourth in the latest rankings.

Canadian singer The Weeknd’s greatest hits album The Highlights is fifth following his half-time performance at the Super Bowl.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.