Anne-Marie explains why she was nervous about joining The Voice UK

Anne-Marie has said she was “nervous” about joining The Voice UK.

The singer was announced as a coach on the singing competition last year, replacing Meghan Trainor.

She told Apple Music she was apprehensive about joining the ITV programme.

(Lia Toby/PA)

“It was kind of scary going into it, because I’m not really that good at being around strangers so it’s not really the best,” she said.

“I don’t know, I was just nervous. But as soon as I went there, and met [fellow judges] Will.i.am and Tom Jones and Olly [Murs] I was just comfortable straight away.”

She said it is “weird to think that I am giving other people advice”.

“That’s why I’m a bit confused. But it’s been amazing, I didn’t actually realise how much I’ve learnt from this industry until I started this show.”

Anne-Marie added that appearing on the programme has ended up being “a lot of fun”.

The singer also told the station she has also taken up a new hobby of growing her own vegetables.

(Ian West/PA)

“To be honest I didn’t expect anything but I was happy whenever anything happened,” she said.

“I grew potatoes, strawberries, tomatoes and the only thing left is a lemon tree, everything else is dead.

“I ate it all, it was the best ever. I’m now obsessed, and I need to have a whole farm.”