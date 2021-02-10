EastEnders’ Michael Greco to be first-time father at 51

Former EastEnders star Michael Greco has revealed he will be a father for the first time at 51.

The actor, best known for playing Beppe di Marco in the soap between 1998 and 2002 said he already loves the baby “more than life itself”.

Sharing a picture of a sonogram on Instagram, he wrote: “Baby Greco. First time daddy at 51!

“Probably the greatest post I’ve ever shared. Cant explain how emotional it was for me to be told that I am to be a father for the very first time, with my absolute soul mate.

“I’m normally a very private person but I couldn’t help reveal my utter joy and I just want to tell the world!

“In these devastating times that we are all facing right now, this is the best news I could ever dream of.

“My heart is full and I love you more than life itself Baby G. Xxx.”

He also shared the news on Twitter, where he compared himself to older fathers Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Rod Stewart, writing: “Am delighted and extremely happy to share the news that I’m going to be a first time daddy at 51!

Am delighted and extremely happy to share the news that I’m going to be a first time daddy at 51! If it’s good enough for Rod and Mick then it’s good enough for me. I love you Baby Greco! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/CRaydBzFsO — michael greco (@MichaelGreco2) February 10, 2021

Greco is in a relationship with girlfriend Helen Harris.

He has previously celebrated their relationship on Instagram, writing: “Took 50 years to find that special someone but she was definitely worth waiting for. My beautiful girl. I love you.”

Greco left EastEnders after four years after the di Marco family was axed by executive producer John Yorke.

His character was fired from the police force for attempting to frame Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) for the murder of Grant’s estranged wife Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon).

He was last seen leaving Albert Square for his mother’s funeral.