Kate Garraway explains absence from Good Morning Britain after two-week break

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain after taking time off to recover from illness.

The TV presenter told viewers she “hadn’t been feeling very well” and had spent her leave at home sleeping and taking medicine.

The 53-year-old’s husband, Derek Draper, also 53, remains in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms in March last year, before being placed in a coma.

Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

Appearing live alongside Ben Shephard, Garraway said: “I’ve taken some time off. They were very kind here on ITV and gave me some time off. I hadn’t been feeling very well.

“I think it was one of those things where the chickens came home to roost after a long year.

“I took some holiday leave at home – I know holidays are controversial – literally within the four walls of my home, had a lot of sleep, bit of medicine, and I am feeling much better, thank you.”

Her return saw her question Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who appeared via video call, about his handling of issues including whether the public will be able to go on holiday in summer.

Garraway asked what plans the Government has in place for patients suffering with long Covid and those who are still ill many months after contracting the virus, such as her husband.

'We have put significant funding into research.'@kategarraway asks Health Secretary @MattHancock about what plans are being made about helping people dealing with long Covid. Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/Gzd9g6i9DR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 11, 2021

Mr Hancock said: “I think this is an incredibly important subject and it is very close to my heart too. I know people close to me who have long Covid and it is a really serious problem.

“We have put significant funding into research to try to understand the causes and there appear to be a whole series of different syndromes that cause different symptoms that all amount to long Covid.

“I know that Derek had it very, very seriously, but also some people don’t end up in hospital, don’t have particularly severe initial symptoms and end up having those symptoms stay with them for months.”

In October, Garraway confirmed that Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was able to breathe without a ventilator and had mouthed his first word.

The couple married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.

Garraway is to release a book about the “raw and emotional story” of Draper’s “long fight” against Covid-19, titled The Power Of Hope.