The Vaccines frontman addresses his band’s name during the pandemic

The frontman of The Vaccines rock band says the coronavirus pandemic has made the outfit even more difficult to find on Google.

Justin Young, 33, said the west London-formed group already had “questionable” results on the search engine prior to the pandemic due to the anti-vaxxer movement in the US.

But he quipped they now also had to contend with warning messages about the outbreak.

He told the PA news agency: “It happened a few years ago when there was a weird, fringe movement in America with the anti-vaxxers and all that sort of stuff.

“So I think even before the pandemic there was questionable Google returns and stuff.

“But no, hopefully this time in a year we will be the most important vaccines.”

Asked whether it had become more challenging to find his band online in the past year, he said: “Absolutely, and there are now like warning labels on everything before you are given the green light to go through to The Vaccines and all that sort of stuff.”

Young, who has fronted the indie band since their formation in 2010, said he was depressed but not surprised by the post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union.

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for a cultural work permit deal to be reached between the Government and EU.

Last month, Sir Elton John, Roger Waters and Ed Sheeran were among more than 100 musicians who criticised the Government in a letter which said performers have been “shamefully failed” by new visa rules.

Young said: “It is depressing, not particularly surprising.

“I think this Government has history when it comes to how seriously they take live music and the live music industry and the hundreds of thousands of people it employs.

“From what I understand there is a willingness on both sides to get it sorted. I hope it gets sorted.

“I am not a politician, I don’t know, but I am incredibly depressed and not particularly surprised about it.”

Young has recorded a cover of traditional sea shanty My Jolly Sailor as part of Kraken Rum’s Valentine’s Day campaign.

A music video sees him perform under the moniker The Serenading Sirens in front of 100 rum cocktails at the Troxy venue in east London.

In January former postman Nathan Evans kick started a viral craze of sea-shantying on TikTok with his cover of the Wellerman, a well-known whaling song.

Speaking about the craze, Young said: “At this point nothing really surprises me anymore.

“But I suppose sea shanties going viral is an incredibly 2021 thing.”

He suggested their appeal came from their “authenticity, as strange as that sounds”.

“I think it is nostalgia and I think in an environment where the future is so uncertain it is quite natural to look to the past and find comfort in the past,” he said.

“So that would be my answer.

“And they are fun as well and I suppose they are silly in some respects.

“Like I say, it is no surprise to me at this point.

“It seems that anything with its heart in the right place can capture the public’s imagination.”

