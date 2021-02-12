Sir Tommy Steele hails ‘good day for all’ after getting coronavirus jab

Sir Tommy Steele has described receiving the coronavirus vaccine as “a good day for all” and said the experience reminded him of the Second World War.

The 84-year-old, often regarded as Britain’s first rock ‘n’ roll star, received his first dose of the vaccine at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

He praised the NHS staff and volunteers who were involved in administering the injections as “simply wonderful”.

Sir Tommy Steele in 1966 (PA)

In a statement, he said: “I was invited along to have my Covid vaccination at Lord’s Cricket Ground. When we were all standing in a queue waiting to go in, it reminded me of what it was like during the war for all of us.

“But this took only minutes and the NHS staff and volunteers were all simply wonderful!

“Of course, in true British humour, as I left the ground a smiling gate keeper said goodbye with the immortal words… ‘You know we play cricket here too!’ A good day for all.”

Sir Tommy, born Thomas Hicks in Bermondsey, London, scored his first number one in 1957 with Singing The Blues, before going on to a varied career in acting and sculpture.

Lord’s Cricket Ground (Steven Paston/PA)

His early success cast him as the UK’s first teen idol and earned comparisons to Elvis Presley.

Sir Tommy’s raffish stage persona paved the way for Sixties acts such as The Beatles and Sir Rod Stewart.

He was knighted in the 2020 Birthday Honours for his services to entertainment and charity.

The musician had previously been appointed an OBE in the 1980 New Year Honours.

Famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86, have also received their first jabs.