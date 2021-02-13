Bill Bailey and Anton Du Beke in Valentine’s tribute to pet dogs

Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey is joined by famous faces including Anton Du Beke and Jorgie Porter for a special Valentine’s tribute to their pet dogs.

Singer Russell Watson and soap star Emma Barton are also part of the video for animal welfare charity Blue Cross, which sees the stars reciting a love poem about their pets to remind people of the benefits of adopting a dog.

The video invites pet owners across the country to write a love letter or poem for their animals and ends with each of the stars cuddling up to their dogs.

Bailey said: “Our pets are always there for us, offering us unconditional love and affection, in a way that sometimes we don’t even get from humans, so they definitely deserve a special shout out this Valentine’s Day.”

Du Beke added: “My two dachshunds really are the perfect example of why dogs are a man’s best friend.

“They greet me every day with their tails wagging, they bring my mood up when I’m feeling down, and my daily walks with them keep me feeling energised and active.

“Thank you Antonious and Branston, life wouldn’t be the same without you!”

The Yours Furever campaign asks pet owners to write a poem or letter explaining why their pet is so special to them, and then share this on Twitter or Instagram – tagging @the_blue_cross and using the hashtag #YoursFurever.

The love letter will then be featured on the Blue Cross website.

Alyson Jones, head of rehoming at Blue Cross, said: “We are launching the Yours Furever campaign to raise awareness of the life-changing impact that pets can have on our lives.

“In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re reminded now, more so than ever before, just how much our pets have positively impacted our lives and supported us through an incredibly tough year.

“We are delighted to have so many incredible animal-loving individuals supporting us with the campaign, and we hope that pet owners enjoy this tongue-in-cheek video which we have created together.

“Through the campaign, I hope that people across the UK are reminded of just how rewarding pet companionship can be. Love is a four-legged word after all!”