Final celebrities to have their identities revealed in The Masked Singer

The final celebrities are set to have their identities revealed in the final of The Masked Singer on Saturday.

Badger, Robin and Sausage will compete to be crowned as the champion in the ITV singing competition.

The judging panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will try to guess the identities of the remaining celebrities during the programme.

The surreal show, in which famous contestants don elaborate costumes to sing in front of the celebrity panel, is reaching the end of its second series.

Celebrities including Sir Lenny Henry, Martine McCutcheon and Mel B have so far been unmasked on the show, which is presented by Joel Dommett.

Last weekend saw television presenter Sue Perkins and soul singer Gabrielle have their identities revealed.

What an absolute RIDE. I loved every second of it. Thanks to all of MS team who helped me keep the secret – and most of all to Anna my voice coach and Steve the MD who helped drag the wee voice out of Dragon. Xxxxxx(Ps. love to ⁦@michellevisage⁩ and ⁦@courtneyact⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/rGhQvpAVba — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 6, 2021

Former panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, was replaced by British comedian Gilligan this series because of travelling issues during the pandemic.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer final will air at 7pm on ITV on Saturday.