Ruth Langsford says she feels ‘grateful’ to have been given coronavirus jab

Ruth Langsford has said she feels “grateful” to have been given the coronavirus jab, adding she hopes it is a “step forward” towards being able to see her mother.

The television presenter, 60, said she thought it was a “scam” when she was contacted by the NHS as she was not expecting to be called until March.

Langsford shared an image on Instagram of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being injected into her arm.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “JUST HAD MY VACCINE!! Feel SO grateful.

“Thought it was a scam message at first as I wasn’t expecting to be called until March!

“Thank you everybody, staff & volunteers, at the vaccination centre in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey…a quick, well organised and very friendly experience.

“The jab took seconds and was painless.”

She added: “Another step forward to being able to see my Mum again I hope.”

More than 14 million people in the UK have now received the first dose of a vaccine.

I am proud to join forces with @themichaelcaine to promote the fantastic @NHSEngland #COVIDVaccine program, demonstrating how quick and easy it is to get vaccinated and why it's so important. Let's all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease. pic.twitter.com/Ub7npvyF6U — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2021

Earlier this week, musician Sir Elton John and actor Sir Michael Caine appeared in an NHS advert urging the public to get vaccinated.

A number of famous faces have already had the coronavirus jab.

They include naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, gardener Alan Titchmarsh, 71, and entertainer Lionel Blair, 92, have also had the jab.