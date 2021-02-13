Joss Stone: From teenage soul sensation to The Masked Singer winner

Joss Stone has won The Masked Singer.

The singer performed in disguise as Sausage and saw off competition from Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold in the final of the ITV competition.

Here is a look back at her career:

The musician rose to fame following the release of her 2003 debut album The Soul Sessions when she was just 16.

(Tabatha Fireman/PA)

The album peaked at number four in the UK album charts and also earned her a place on the shortlist for the following year’s Mercury Prize.

Stone, who was born Joscelyn Stoker in Dover, Kent, followed up that album’s release with Mind Body & Soul, which topped the chart.

The 2004 record featured some of Stone’s biggest hits to date, including You Had Me and Right To Be Wrong.

Stone won two Brit Awards in 2005 in the best British female solo artist and best urban act categories.

She followed this up the next year with a win at the Grammys for best R&B performance by a duo or group for her cover of Family Affair with John Legend and Van Hunt.

In the same year, Stone made the jump to acting when she made her film debut in the fantasy Eragon, which tells the story of a boy who discovers a dragon egg.

In 2012, Stone was reported to have paid out millions to free herself from a music contract, telling the Mail On Sunday: “I just thought ‘I’m free’.”

(Tabatha Fireman/PA)

In 2017, at the age of 30, she told Hello! magazine she was “so much happier” than she was in her early 20s.

Last year, Stone provoked a backlash when she revealed her tips for happiness during an interview with Good Morning Britain about her new podcast.

The multi-millionaire, who was speaking from her home in the Bahamas, said she had noticed that people “don’t always take” opportunities to be happy.

Earlier this month, Stone revealed she had given birth to her first child.

Her daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Cody DaLuz, is named Violet.