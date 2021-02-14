Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Amy Tinkler has become the latest celebrity to be axed from Dancing On Ice.

The Olympic gymnast, 21, and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson lost out to rapper Lady Leshurr in the skate-off.

After the judges voted her out of the competition, Tinkler said: “I have had the best time and I’m just so thankful to have met Joe.

It's a heartbreaking end to Love Week for @amytinkler2 and @JoeJohnsonIce 💔 We're really going to miss these two! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/FQzdljdNdy — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 14, 2021

“He’s been the best partner ever.”

Tinkler came into the competition late as a replacement for Denise Van Outen, who was forced to pull out through injury earlier in the series.

Sunday’s show saw the couples perform routines inspired by Valentine’s Day, while February 14 also marked the 37th anniversary of judges Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill winning a gold medal at the Winter Olympics for their famous Bolero routine.

Radio DJ Sonny Jay and his partner Angela Egan received the highest score from the judges for their Popeye-inspired routine to the sea shanty Wellerman.

They were given 35 points, the highest score of the series so far.

Former athlete Colin Jackson and media personality Rebekah Vardy were joint second on the judges’ leaderboard with 32.5 points.

Vardy completed the daring headbanger move during her routine, which saw her get spun around by the heel as her head got incredibly close to the ice.

Lady Leshurr and Tinkler were awarded the worst scores by the panel with 30.5 and 29 respectively.

Things we never thought we'd see in 2021: Ross and Rachel doing the Headbanger 😱 @RebekahVardy @AndyBuchananTV #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/AE6nGOdCJl — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 14, 2021

Sunday’s programme also featured a pre-recorded clip of singer Rita Ora performing her new song Bang Bang while skaters danced around her.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant was absent from the show after he was forced to quit the competition when he and his partner Vanessa Bauer tested positive for coronavirus.

At the beginning of the programme, presenter Holly Willoughby addressed their exit, saying: “We are all so sorry to see them go and we are sending our love to both of them.”

Plant became the fourth celebrity to quit the competition either because of injury or coronavirus.

Actor and singer Jason Donovan also missed the programme as he is suffering from a bad back, however earlier on Sunday he said he is looking forward to “returning next week”.

Last week comedian Matt Richardson was eliminated from the programme after failing to impress the judges.

– Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.