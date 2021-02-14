Lil Tjay and 6LACK on course to end Olivia Rodrigo’s reign in singles chart

US rappers Lil Tjay and 6LACK are on course to end Olivia Rodrigo’s five-week reign at the top of the UK singles chart.

Her song Drivers Licence currently sits second in the provisional rankings behind new release Calling My Phone.

Sea shanty remix Wellerman by Nathan Evans featuring 220 Kid and Billen Ted is third in the Official Charts Company list.

See how this week's Official Singles Chart is shaping up after the weekend, including new entries for @LilTjay & @6LACK, @DuaLipa and @taylorswift13: https://t.co/Y51qxx3H2X — Official Charts (@officialcharts) February 14, 2021

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of Love Story is on course to debut at number four in the chart.

She has created a new version of the song after the rights to her back catalogue were sold.

The original peaked at number two in 2008 and marked her first UK chart entry.

Don’t Play by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals currently ranks fifth.

The final rankings will be released on Friday.