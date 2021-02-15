Tuesday, February 16th 2021 Show Links
The Ivors Academy begins search for winner of 2021 rising star award

by Press Association
February 15 2021, 12.04am
Mysie (The Ivors Academy with Apple Music/PA)

Entries have opened for The Ivors Academy’s 2021 rising star award.

The winner will receive a Ivor Novello Award and a place on a year-long mentoring scheme with a member of the body of musicians.

The rising star award, which aims to support and accelerate the careers of promising young musicians, is in its second year.

Mysie with her rising star award (The Ivors Academy/PA)

Singer-songwriter Mysie won the 2020 prize and was mentored by producer Fraser T Smith.

She said: “My experience working with The Ivors Academy and Apple Music has been exciting and truly life-changing.

“They have really helped me to progress to the next stage of my career – working with Fraser has been incredible.

“Every day I continue to grow and learn about myself as an artist, and that is a beautiful feeling.”

Entrants to the award must be under the age of 25 and members of The Ivors Academy.

Applications must be submitted by March 26.

