Caroline Flack remembered by friends: An ‘angel among us’

Caroline Flack’s friends have remembered the star on the one-year anniversary of her death.

The Love Island presenter took her own life at the age of 40.

Flack’s former boyfriend, Lewis Burton, posted a picture of the pair together and wrote on Instagram Stories: “I will never forget you.”

Lewis Burton remembers Caroline Flack (Lewis Burton/Instagram Stories/PA)

Singer Rita Ora shared a snap of the friends together, with Flack putting her arm around the singer and wrote: “Angel among us.”

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling also remembered his friend and colleague.

Accompanying a picture of the pair sharing a drink together, he wrote: “To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x”

His wife, Love Island host Laura Whitmore, posted an image of Flack.

And she wrote: “You’ve got to laugh a little, cry a little, until the clouds roll by a little.”

Presenter and friend Dawn O’Porter said Flack’s death is “still as raw” one year later.

Rita Ora posted a tribute (Rita Ora/Instagram/PA)

“It’s good to talk about grief because no matter how alone it makes you feel, you are actually surrounded by a lot of people who have felt it too,” she said.

“If you dare to open up it does help.”

And she wrote next to a picture of Flack smiling: “I miss you my love.”

Flack’s manager, Nathan Charles Smith, shared videos of the star laughing as she took part in a photoshoot, and a clip of the presenter singing while sitting on the piano.

Flack was found dead at her home on February 15 2020.

A coroner later said the TV presenter killed herself because she knew she was being prosecuted for assault and could not face the coverage.