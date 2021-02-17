Ed Sheeran says he feels ‘very loved’ as he celebrates 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran has said he feels “very loved” as he celebrates his 30th birthday.

The musician shared the message alongside a throwback image of him aged three dressed as a pirate.

Sheeran turned 30 on Wednesday.

He wrote on Instagram: “30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved.

“Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke.”

He also appeared to hint that he could be set to release new music, adding: “I’ll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx.”

In 2019 Sheeran said he would be taking a break from social media and music following the release of No.6 Collaborations Project.

Last year he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their baby daughter.

Her birth was announced in September and she was named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.