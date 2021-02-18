Normal People, Small Axe and I May Destroy You nominated for BPG Awards

BBC dramas Normal People, Small Axe and I May Destroy You are among the programmes to receive nominations for the 2021 Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) TV and Streaming Awards.

Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, has been shortlisted in the best drama series with five or more episodes category.

Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who play lovers in the series, are also nominated for the best actress and actor awards respectively, as well as the BPG breakthrough award.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Steve McQueen’s Small Axe is going up against Normal People in the drama series category.

McQueen is also nominated for the best writer award, while Letitia Wright is up for the best actress prize for her role in Mangrove, one of the standalone episodes from the series, which looks at the past experiences of London’s West Indian community.

Amarah-Jae St Aubyn, who starred in Lovers Rock, another episode in the series, is up for the BPG breakthrough award.

Small Axe director Steve McQueen (Matt Crossick/PA)

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, Sky series I Hate Suzie and Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great And Small are all also up for the award for best drama series with five or more episodes.

Other categories include best comedy, best entertainment and the BPG innovation in broadcasting award.

A virtual ceremony for the BPG Awards is being held on March 12.