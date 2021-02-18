MC Grammar creates official World Book Day song

Teacher-turned-rapper MC Grammar has created an official song for World Book Day.

The song tells the story of the rapper embarking on a journey to find a new book to spend his free World Book Day voucher on.

World Book Day, which is being marked on March 4, aims to promote reading and give children greater access to books.

#DYK that World Book Day is a charity on a mission to help change children’s lives by making reading together and reading for pleasure a habit for life? Find out more about how we are helping children to love books & reading on our website. https://t.co/QUPcGpT0gT pic.twitter.com/iWzLm29k37 — World Book Day UK 📚 (@WorldBookDayUK) February 16, 2021

MC Grammar has thousands of followers on social media and has created songs to help pupils studying English.

The song references children’s classics including Michael Rosen’s We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Marcus Pfister’s The Rainbow Fish.

MC Grammar, real name Jacob Mitchell, said: “I am so proud to be a World Book Day Ambassador.

“Mixing the power of music with the magic of books is the coolest combination and an incredible opportunity to get kids excited about books and reading.”

Cassie Chadderton, World Book Day CEO, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with MC Grammar for our first ever official World Book Day song.

“We’re here to inspire children with the transformative power of reading, and it’s great to have MC Grammar’s help to bring more of the joy and fun of World Book Day to children, whether they are at home or at school, this year.”