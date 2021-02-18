Jeremy Clarkson seeks licence to sell alcohol at Oxfordshire farm shop

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has applied for a licence to sell alcohol at his Oxfordshire farm shop.

Clarkson has been running the shop at the 1,000-acre farm since last year with the story set to feature in a forthcoming Amazon Prime show, called I Bought The Farm.

The former Top Gear and now Grand Tour stalwart applied to West Oxfordshire District Council for permission to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton.

The farm shop is currently closed but Clarkson and partner Lisa Hogan are hoping to reopen in March.

According to the shop’s website, it is a “small barn full of good, no-nonsense things you’ll like. We do not, for example, sell kale.

“All the stuff we do sell is produced either on Diddly Squat Farm or by our neighbours in the Cotswolds. Apart from the hats obviously, and the aprons. And the tee shirts.”