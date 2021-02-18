Rocks the big winner at British Independent Film Awards

Rocks was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

Sarah Gavron and Anu Henriques’s portrayal of a marginalised British teenager secured five prizes during the 23rd ceremony, which was held online and hosted by Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

These included the coveted best British independent film, best supporting actor for D’angelou Osei Kissiedu and best supporting actress for Kosar Ali.

Sir Anthony Hopkins (Ian West/PA)

Close behind was His House with four wins, including best director for Remi Weekes and best actress for Wunmi Mosaku.

The feature weaves the real-life horrors faced by asylum seekers with supernatural terrors.

The Father, starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, earned three wins on the night.

These included best actor for veteran star Sir Anthony for his portrayal of a man struggling with dementia.

The Crown star Emma Corrin, Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and James Norton were among the stars who appeared via video link to announce the winners.

Despite earning the most nominations of all the entries, 17, psychological horror Saint Maud won out in only two categories.

These were the Douglas Hickox award for debut director, which went to Rose Glass, and best cinematography.

The feature stars Welsh actress Morfydd Clark as a hospice nurse and recent Roman Catholic convert who becomes obsessed with a former dancer in her care, and believes she must save her soul.

Riz Ahmed claimed the award for debut screenwriter for Mogul Mowgli, in which he also stars as a rapper searching for fame in the US, with the film also winning best music.

Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)

The Long Goodbye, a short film which Ahmed wrote and starred in, was also named best British short film.

Oscar-tipped drama Nomadland took home the prize for best international independent film.

The movie, directed by Chloe Zhao, stars Frances McDormand as a woman who embarks on a journey through the American West living in a van.