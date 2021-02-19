James Newman ‘excited and honoured’ to represent UK in Eurovision

Singer-songwriter James Newman has said he is “excited and honoured” to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Newman had been set to appear at last year’s contest before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The older brother of pop star John Newman had been ready to perform the track My Last Breath at the 2020 contest.

However, he will have to write a new entry after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said the 2020 songs would not be eligible for this year’s show.

He said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.”

Super happy to announce that I'll be representing the UK at the 2021 @Eurovision song contest! (for real this time!) Things didn't go to plan last year but this year we're back (with a brand new song no less!) keep your eyes and ears peeled 🧡 x#ESC2021 — James Newman (@JamesNewmanUk) February 19, 2021

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam in May, but organisers said the usual format will be “impossible”.

To ensure the show goes ahead in 2021, the EBU created four scenarios, from the usual format to an entirely remote one.

They are now focusing on “scenario B” in which everyone attending Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena would need to practise social distancing and submit to measures including frequent Covid-19 testing.

Acts who can travel to Rotterdam will perform live on stage, while those unable to will feature in recorded performances.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place on May 22 and will be broadcast live on BBC One with commentary by Graham Norton. Radio 2’s live coverage will feature commentary from Ken Bruce.