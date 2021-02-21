Paloma Faith welcomes baby girl via C-section

Paloma Faith announced she has welcomed a baby girl after a planned Caesarean section.

The singer, 39, who already shares a child with French artist Leyman Lahcine, said she lost a litre of blood and is in “so much pain despite the pain killers”.

Sharing a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet, as well as a shot of herself after surgery, she wrote on Instagram: “Well I’m not pregnant anymore!

“I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me.

“It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me on them every few hours but I am of course elated!

“This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).

“I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breast fed exclusively and I think it was too hard!

“I don’t know if I wana put myself through that this time….. but I’m trying anyway. And my nipples are on fire.

“Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the pain killers. The joys!”

Faith announced she was pregnant in September 2020 following a “struggle” with IVF.

The singer said she had six rounds of the treatment.

Faith added that her experience of giving birth for the first time was “very traumatic” and she is also “prone to postpartum depression”.