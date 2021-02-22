Rory Kinnear to star in new Mark Gatiss Christmas ghost story The Mezzotint

Rory Kinnear will star in ghost story The Mezzotint, written by Mark Gatiss, to air at Christmas on BBC Two.

The adaptation is based on the short story by MR James and is set in 1922 in the heart of an old English college, where Edward Williams, played by Kinnear, receives an engraving of an unknown country house with an imposing facade, a sweeping lawn and the sense of something else.

Kinnear will star opposite Cold Feet actor Robert Bathurst as Garwood and Frances Barber as Mrs Ambrigail.

Frances Barber will also star (Ian West/PA)

It will also star Poldark’s John Hopkins, Roadkill actress Emma Cunniffe, Indian Summers star Nikesh Patel and Dracula’s Tommaso Di Vincenzo.

The Mezzotint will be the latest in a string of ghost stories for Christmas from Gatiss on the BBC, following Martin’s Close in 2019, The Dead Room in 2018, The Tractate Middoth in 2013, and Crooked House in 2008.

Martin’s Close was BBC Four’s most watched programme of 2019, with 1.5 million viewers, according to 30-day consolidated figures.

Mark Gatiss has written a string of ghost stories for the BBC (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Gatiss said: “It’s delightful to be bringing a little seasonal unease to the nation once again and this famous MR James story is just the ticket.

“We’ve assembled a top-notch team to bring this eerie mystery – and a certain enigmatic old picture – to life.”

Piers Wenger, director of BBC drama, added: “I’m delighted that Mark Gatiss has assembled such an outstanding cast to conjure up another unmissable ghost story for BBC Two and iPlayer this Christmas.

“The Mezzotint is classic M.R. James and the perfect slice of horror to thrill us this festive season.”

Filming recently concluded in the south of England.

The Mezzotint will air this Christmas on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.