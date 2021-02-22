Search for global anthem in memory of John Lennon

The winner of a global music contest launched in the memory of John Lennon will be announced by the mayors of Liverpool and New York later this year.

The Liverpool International Song For Kindness (LSK) contest aims to find an anthem to follow the example of the Lennon masterpiece Imagine, and also support the mental health of musicians and songwriters amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beatles member Lennon was shot dead outside his New York apartment in 1980 and would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year.

John Lennon in 1971 (PA)

The competition is part of the KIND20 initiative from global charity tuff.earth – which promotes kindness through projects in communities and schools across the world.

The winner, to be revealed on October 9 by the mayors of Liverpool and New York, will have their track produced, mixed and mastered at Liverpool’s Motor Museum Studio, say the organisers.

Liverpool City Council and The Cavern Club are also helping to run the contest, with support from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (Lipa) and Strawberry Field.

Anna Prior and Dr Shamender Talwar, co-founders of tuff.earth, said: “The LSK is inspired by the message of Imagine, the world’s most-popular anthem for unity, peace and kindness. And that song pretty much says what this is all about – in the grip of Covid-19 Liverpool, and indeed the world, must come together and be as one.”

Kevin McManus, head of Unesco City of Music at Liverpool City Council, said: “Over the past year, music has become even more important bringing some light into what has been dark and worrying time for us all.

“As a Unesco City of Music we embrace music in all its forms and recognise the deep rooted role music plays in everyday life. We’re proud to be the host city for the Song for Kindness contest and look forward to hearing the submissions.”

Martin Isherwood, head of music for Lipa, said: “As ‘World Capital City of Pop’ and the home of the world’s best songwriters and songs, it’s great to see Liverpool once again leading the song writing world in the search of a song for these dreadful times and to inspire songwriters to use their skill and creativity to promote what the world needs now – human kindness.”

Further details of the contest can be found at www.tuff.earth