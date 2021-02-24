The Circle celebrity special completes its ‘catfish’ line-up

Peter Andre and Big Narstie are the latest stars to be “catfished” on the celebrity version of The Circle.

Lady Leshurr, who is currently competing in Dancing On Ice, will be playing as fellow rapper Big Narstie, while Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby will join the game as pop star Andre.

The week-long special on Channel 4 will see contestants only communicate with each other online while housed separately in a block of flats.

Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

Contestants can adopt fake identities – “catfishing” one another – and in 2018, Alex Hobern scooped the cash prize after pretending to be a woman to the other players.

Presenter Denise Van Outen, former Blue member Duncan James and social media personality Saffron Barker have already been announced as taking part.

Drag queen Baga Chipz will be playing as Kim Woodburn, while both Loose Women panellists Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be playing as Gemma Collins.

Big Narstie (Victoria Jones/PA)

Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be taking on the personality of Will.i.am, while reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will be playing as Countdown’s Rachel Riley.

As a result of social distancing rules, the show was pre-recorded in autumn last year and there will be no studio audience or live segments.

Emma Willis returns as host, with comedian Sophie Willan resuming her voiceover role.

– The Celebrity Circle in aid of Stand Up To Cancer airs on Tuesday March 9 on Channel 4 and will be followed by the third main series.